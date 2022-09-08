Great Lakes Brew Fest is Sept. 10 in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Great Lakes Brew Fest — the annual beer festival that benefits the Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps — is 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Celebration Place, 5501 Ring Road. Gold Pass admission is at 2 p.m.

The event, which started in 2004, bills itself as “one of the most iconic beer festivals in the region” and draws visitors from more than 25 states.

The festival features "unlimited sampling of more than 300 craft beers, homebrews, hard ciders and seltzers from nearly 75 brewers, all while overlooking the beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline," organizers said. "Attendees can enjoy live music, plus several local food vendors."

The list of participants include brewers from three places in Germany — Duisburg, Kelheim and Lich — plus the FityFity Brewing Co. in Truckee, Calif.

Closer to home, participants include the Runaway Micropub and Low Daily Brewing Co. in Burlington, 1 of Us Brewing Co. in Mount Pleasant and Topsy Turvy Brewing in Lake Geneva.

Kenosha participants listed are Rustic Road Brewing Co., Public Craft Brewing Co., Nosey Neighbor Brewing Co. and the Kenosha Bidal Society Homebrew Club.

Go to the website, greatlakesbrewfest.com, for more details.

Home Brew Island

Returning this year is Home Brew Island, showcasing local home brew clubs and offering samples of their small batch beers, mead and ciders.

“The Home Brew Island is a crowd favorite because it represents the roots of where the craft beer movement was born,” said Curt Foreman, founder and co-chairman of the Great Lakes Brew Fest. "In addition, the Cider Cellar, which has been a huge hit with attendees, will have even more ciders and meads to sample.

"Of course," he added, "the homebrews and ciders that are available at this year’s fest will be in addition to the more than 250 commercially available craft beers from more than 50 local and regional brewers."

What's the theme?

The festival theme this year is "A Plaid, Plaid World." Each year, a theme is chosen and attendees dress up in costume or — in this case — anything plaid.

“We’re excited to see what everyone wears," Foreman said. "People get super creative."

Live music features Mean Jake at 3 p.m. and the Mad Plaid Brass at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets

Attendees must be 21 and older. General admission is $50 (plus fees) in advance and $55 (plus fees) at the gate and includes a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited samples of craft beer and cider. An early admission Gold Pass is $80 with an earlier, 2 p.m. start time and “rare beer tasting.” Designated driver tickets are $20. Go to greatlakesbrewfest.com. There is free street parking available in the area.

No children or pets are allowed on the grounds. Food will be available from area restaurants.

The Kilties

The Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps is a nonprofit charitable educational organization that was founded in 1934 and serves as musical and marching ambassadors for southeast Wisconsin.

It is a Racine institution and one of the oldest drum and bugle corps in the country. Proceeds raised from this event get donated to local school musical groups.