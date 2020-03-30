Greil: People of all walks of life are taking part in solutions

As I reflect over the past weeks of heightened safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been considering the critical institutions of government, nonprofit and businesses calling so many essential capacities to work.

Professional leadership has been tremendous on so many levels.

Community leadership has also been shown by those ordered to stay at home as many seek out and find ways to serve — some in large ways and others in small ways. These contributions combine to create a critical mass that keeps our communities strong in this time of simmering crisis.

Courage takes many, many forms and people of all walks of life are taking their part in solutions.

The emergence of community associations

The French philosopher working in the mid-1800s, Alexis de Tocqueville, writes in his classic “Democracy in America” about the unique civic structures of associations where community members come together to define problems, create solutions and implement projects as a political process of power making to achieve an end.