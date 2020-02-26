Grewenow awarded $15,000 grant for new playground equipment

Grewenow Elementary School has been awarded a $15,000 grant to help build a new playground at the school.

Keurig Dr Pepper and the national nonprofit group KaBOOM! has awarded the school, 7714 20th Ave., a Let’s Play Community Construction Grant.

While the grant is for $15,000, the school’s parent-teacher organization is looking to raise another $8,000 for the equipment.

The goal is for the equipment to be installed in June.

The playground build is made possible by Let’s Play, an initiative by Keurig Dr Pepper to provide the funding, equipment and play spaces to help kids and families make active play a daily priority.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for our school,” said Grewenow Principal Joseph Sellenheim. “Our current playground equipment has been undersized for the amount of students who are on the playground at any given time, and for years, none of our structures have even had slides.”

The grant will go toward the purchase of a new play space on the northwest side of the school’s playground.