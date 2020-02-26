Grewenow awarded $15,000 grant for new playground equipment

Grewenow Elementary School has been awarded a $15,000 grant to help build a new playground at the school.
Keurig Dr Pepper and the national nonprofit group KaBOOM! has awarded the school, 7714 20th Ave., a Let’s Play Community Construction Grant.
While the grant is for $15,000, the school’s parent-teacher organization is looking to raise another $8,000 for the equipment.
The goal is for the equipment to be installed in June.
The playground build is made possible by Let’s Play, an initiative by Keurig Dr Pepper to provide the funding, equipment and play spaces to help kids and families make active play a daily priority.
“This is a very exciting opportunity for our school,” said Grewenow Principal Joseph Sellenheim. “Our current playground equipment has been undersized for the amount of students who are on the playground at any given time, and for years, none of our structures have even had slides.”
The grant will go toward the purchase of a new play space on the northwest side of the school’s playground.
As an urban neighborhood school serving a diverse population, Grewenow was awarded the grant to provide a play area not only during the school day, but throughout the year.
“This is so big for our kids and neighborhood,” Sellenheim said. “Grewenow wants nothing more than for its students to live active, healthy lives that lead to both academic and social-emotional successes. Play is such an important part of child development.”
Keurig Dr Pepper has committed $38.5 million to Let’s Play through 2019. Through Let’s Play, Keurig Dr Pepper partners with two nonprofit organizations, KaBOOM! and Good Sports, to build and improve playgrounds in underserved communities and provide grants for sports equipment.