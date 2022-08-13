Grief Share support group offers help for those grieving the loss of a loved one

KENOSHA -- Grief Share, a faith-based 13-week support group program for adults grieving the loss of a death of someone close, sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home, is being offered and is open to all adults.

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. It is facilitated by certified grief coach Pastor Charlie Hansen and assisted by Anne Wasilevich and Roger Rodriguez.

Register to attend starting Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Holy Spirit Community Church, 5900 11th Ave.. There is a $20 workbook fee. Register at https://www.griefshare.org/groups/150709

Contact Anne with questions at 262-658-4101 or anne@piaseckifuneral.com.