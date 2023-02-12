GriefShare program

What: GriefShare, a faith-based support group for adults grieving the loss of a death of someone close. The organization describes itself as "a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences."

Locally: GriefShare, sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home, is hosted by the Rev. Charlie Hansen, Anne Wasilevich and Rodger Rodriguez.

Next program: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 15) at Holy Spirit Community Church, 5900 11th Ave. This program is "GriefShare — Loss of a Spouse" and is open to all adults. Admission is $5 and includes a workbook.

To register: Go to griefshare.org. You can contact Hansen with questions by calling 262-515-4430.

Coming up: A 13-week grief support program, for people dealing with any type of loss, starts Feb. 22 at Holy Spirit Community Church group, meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost is $20 (includes a workbook).