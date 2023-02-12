Valentine’s Day — with its focus on romance — can make grief hit even harder, especially for people who have lost a spouse.
That’s where GriefShare can help.
A one-time program coming up 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Spirit Community Church, 5900 11th Ave., deals specifically with the loss of a spouse.
“This is a support group that offers the opportunity for you to talk about the death of your spouse and how you hurt — how you have given your heart to someone who is now gone,” said Anne Wasilevich, one of the organizers.
The Rev. Charlie Hansen, pastor at Holy Spirit Community Church, will host the meeting, assisted by Wasilevich and Rodger Rodriguez.
“Losing a spouse is so much more than just the loss of a husband or wife,” said Wasilevich, who works in marketing, pre-planning and GriefShare at Piasecki Funeral Home. “You’ve lost a confidant, a dinner mate, the one you went to church with and grocery shopped with and so much more. While you won’t get over it, you can get through it, but it requires work.”
Wasilevich has been involved with GriefShare for about 10 years.
“Charlie Hansen, who is also a chaplain at Hospice Alliance and for the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, started the group — we do this together,” she said. “Rodger (Rodriguez) went through the program after his son died and then he took the training course. Our personalities work well together; we make a great group.”
Wasilevich said the biggest challenge is getting people through the door.
“It’s not easy to come to that first meeting,” she said, stressing that “you don’t have to talk or share with the group. We have some people who have come to our 13-week session and they didn’t talk until the 10th week. If you just come and listen, you’ll find support.”
What’s most important, she said, “is that people find out they’re not the only ones going through this; others are hurting, too. We just want people to not avoid their grief. They need to face it and process it and deal with it in a healthy manner.”
The bottom line is learning “you don’t have to do this alone,” she added.
New session starting
While the Feb. 15 program is a one-time session for people who have lost a spouse, a new 13-week GriefShare session starts Feb. 22 at the church and is open to anyone dealing with a loss.
“Each week is its own program,” Wasilevich said, “so if you miss one week, that’s OK. You don’t have to be there every week.”
Wasilevich added that attending GriefShare isn’t “only for a recent loss. It can be 10 years later, and people just never dealt with the loss and find they need help. There are so many benefits.”