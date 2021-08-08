GriefShare support group for adults grieving loss due to the death of someone close to meet Wednesday

GriefShare, a faith based support group program for adults grieving loss due to the death of someone close, will meet on Wednesday at Holy Spirit Community Church in Kenosha.
Open to the public, the group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church, 5900 11th Ave.
The group states those experiencing loss don’t have to go through the grieving process alone. The public can begin attending the GriefShare group at any session.
GriefShare is sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home for everyone in the community and lead by Pastor Charlie Hansen, Anne Wasilevich and Rodger Rodriguez. For more information call Anne at 262-818-7770 or email
anne@piaseckifuneral.com.
WATCH NOW: Lt. Gov. Barnes speaks to students at Summer Youth Empowerment Program
AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH INITIATIVE
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks to students during the African American Youth Initiative Summer Empowerment Program Tuesday at the former Herzing University building on Washington Road.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH INITIATIVE
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks to students during the African American Youth Initiative Summer Empowerment Program at the former Herzing University building on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH INITIATIVE
Ariel Linval, 11, in sixth grade, raises her hand to ask a question to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as he speaks to students during the African American Youth Initiative Summer Empowerment Program at the former Herzing University building on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH INITIATIVE
Stephen Fedrick, 14, in ninth grade, asks a question for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes during the African American Youth Initiative Summer Empowerment Program at the former Herzing University building on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH INITIATIVE
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks to students about economic disparity, both in Wisconsin and the country at large, and the recent ending of the national eviction moratorium among topics during the African American Youth Initiative Summer Empowerment Program Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH INITIATIVE
Sayuri Tenhove, 11, in sixth grade, center, listens as Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks to students during the African American Youth Initiative Summer Empowerment Program at the former Herzing University building on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH INITIATIVE
Students listen as Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks the African American Youth Initiative Summer Empowerment Program at the former Herzing University building on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH INITIATIVE
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH INITIATIVE
Jada Robinson, Mahone Fund scholarship recipient, introduces Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to students during the African American Youth Initiative Summer Empowerment Program Tuesday at the former Herzing University building on Washington Road.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH INITIATIVE
Yolanda Jackson Lewis, coordinator of diversity/student and family engagement, speaks to students during the African American Youth Initiative Summer Empowerment Program at the former Herzing University building on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
African American Youth Initiative
