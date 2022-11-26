"GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays" free seminar in Kenosha next month

"GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays" is a free seminar is being offered in Kenosha next month. It is open to all adults grieving a loved one’s death.
GriefShare is a network of friendly and caring people who understand what it is like to lose a loved one and can help assist in dealing with the holidays.
The holiday season can be especially difficult to get through; however, the GriefShare, grief support group can help lessen the pain for those who have lost a loved one.
The seminar will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home, 3720 39th Ave., Kenosha.
Participants will learn:
- How to deal with the many emotions you’ll face during the holidays;
- What to do about traditions and other coming changes;
- Helpful tips for surviving social events;
- How to discover hope for your future.
The seminar will be facilitated by certified Grief Coach Pastor Charlie Hansen and assisted by Anne Wasilevich and Roger Rodriguez.
Register on line www.griefshare.org/holidays/events/41321
For questions or more information, contact Anne at 262-658-4101 or anne@piaseckifuneral.com.
