Grocery store rush likened to Black Friday

She had already been to several stores to get as much water as she could to share with four families.

Liz Bappert, of Richmond, Ill., agreed that this was no ordinary Friday. She was surprised by the number of people shopping at Woodman’s before noon.

“I shop here every week,” Bappert said. “This is not like a normal Friday of shopping. The checkout is 15- to 20-people deep and I had to drive around to find a parking spot.”

She said she was stocking up on food in case of a quarantine. She said the less trips she has to make to a public location the better.

Woodman’s had such a run on product this week that the 24-hour store closed at 10 p.m. Thursday to restock. It reopened at 5 a.m. Friday.

Vicki M., who is a “shopper” for people who place online orders through Instacart, said she has been unable to process some orders and some orders have been shorted. For example, one customer ordered three cases of water from Sam’s Club, but she was only able to get two.

“Some of the orders are only for hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper and water,” she said. “I’ve had to cancel complete orders.”