Grocery store rush likened to Black Friday

Shannon Mcintyre loaded her SUV in the Woodmans’s parking lot near I-94 in Kenosha with frozen pizzas – and, like many people, toilet paper and water – in preparation of her college-aged children coming home as a result of measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t really get the toilet paper thing,” Mcintyre, of Zion, Ill., said. “But we’re going to have a houseful and I wasn’t prepared for that.”
Like others who were out and about stocking up on essentials Friday, Mcintyre said she was having trouble finding specific items like hand sanitizer and water and stores that have it in stock have rations in place.
For example, people shopping at Sam’s Club in Somers – where toilet paper was sold out Friday — were only allowed two cases of water.
“I’m really on the hunt for toilet paper,” Kim Molitor, of Normal, Ill., said in the parking lot at Sam’s Club.
Molitor had just finished touring Carthage College with her son when she got a message from her husband that she should try some stores in Wisconsin before returning home because the shelves in their hometown were empty.
“It’s like Black Friday,” a woman who only wished to be known as Marie, said while loading her vehicle with cases of water.
She had already been to several stores to get as much water as she could to share with four families.
Liz Bappert, of Richmond, Ill., agreed that this was no ordinary Friday. She was surprised by the number of people shopping at Woodman’s before noon.
“I shop here every week,” Bappert said. “This is not like a normal Friday of shopping. The checkout is 15- to 20-people deep and I had to drive around to find a parking spot.”
She said she was stocking up on food in case of a quarantine. She said the less trips she has to make to a public location the better.
Woodman’s had such a run on product this week that the 24-hour store closed at 10 p.m. Thursday to restock. It reopened at 5 a.m. Friday.
Vicki M., who is a “shopper” for people who place online orders through Instacart, said she has been unable to process some orders and some orders have been shorted. For example, one customer ordered three cases of water from Sam’s Club, but she was only able to get two.
“Some of the orders are only for hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper and water,” she said. “I’ve had to cancel complete orders.”
She attributes an increase in new customers making a first-time order to the coronavirus pandemic.