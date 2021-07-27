Ground broken for third building in Bristol Highlands Commerce Center

BRISTOL — The third piece to the development puzzle in the Bristol Highlands Commerce Center, south of Highway C and west of Highway U, has fallen into place.

Officials held a groundbreaking last week to celebrate the start of the third warehouse to be built by HSA Commercial Real Estate in Chicago. It is planned to be a 447,216-square-foot distribution center at 9403 136th Ave.

The building is set for completion in 2022. The exterior parking plan for the newest building calls for 263 auto spaces, 19 trailer stalls and 50 trailer spaces.

“We’re very excited (by HSA’s) plans so far and even going into the future,” Bristol Village President Mike Farrell said Tuesday. “HSA has been a great partner for us to work with. They’ve come to us well in advance with plans and proposals. They get in front of the Plan Commission on a very timely basis.

“We have been able to talk with them about desired changes in the plan or aspects of the plan that we would like them to, in some cases adjust. HSA has always been cooperative to get those things done.”

HSA is working with Premier Design + Build Group, Itasca, Ill. The two companies already have constructed a pair of buildings at that site, a 157,656-square-foot warehouse and a 472,216-square-foot distribution center.