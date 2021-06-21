Groundbreaking ceremony held for apartments geared to Gateway students

A local development firm and Gateway Technical College officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon for a 70-unit apartment complex just east and across the street from Gateway’s Kenosha campus.

Land Quest, a Kenosha-based real estate and development firm, first proposed the project two years ago. It is planned to consist of four new buildings as well as renovations to an existing vacant medical building at the site at 3601 30th Ave., located directly east of the Gateway Cafe restaurant.

According to Ryan Douglas, president of Land Quest, construction could be completed by early 2022.

“We’re excited to transform a vacant, dilapidated building into an asset for Kenosha,” Douglas said.

Although the project will be owned and operated by Land Quest since two-year and technical colleges can’t own and operate housing facilities in Wisconsin, Douglas said he hoped most of the units would be utilized by Gateway students.

In a release advancing the groundbreaking event, Tom Cousino, Gateway’s associate vice president of facilities and security, said the college would work closely with Land Quest to make the new housing a safe and beneficial option for students.