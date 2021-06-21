Groundbreaking ceremony held for apartments geared to Gateway students

A local development firm and Gateway Technical College officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon for a 70-unit apartment complex just east and across the street from Gateway’s Kenosha campus.
Land Quest, a Kenosha-based real estate and development firm, first proposed the project two years ago. It is planned to consist of four new buildings as well as renovations to an existing vacant medical building at the site at 3601 30th Ave., located directly east of the Gateway Cafe restaurant.
According to Ryan Douglas, president of Land Quest, construction could be completed by early 2022.
“We’re excited to transform a vacant, dilapidated building into an asset for Kenosha,” Douglas said.
Although the project will be owned and operated by Land Quest since two-year and technical colleges can’t own and operate housing facilities in Wisconsin, Douglas said he hoped most of the units would be utilized by Gateway students.
In a release advancing the groundbreaking event, Tom Cousino, Gateway’s associate vice president of facilities and security, said the college would work closely with Land Quest to make the new housing a safe and beneficial option for students.
“This represents a win for everyone involved,” Cousino said, “transportation and accessibility can become barriers to completing a degree, and we hope this will remove the barrier for students.”
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, who had previously shared concerns over the plan last year, was present at the ceremony and spoke positively about the project.
“People do not realize the treasure we have with Gateway,” Antaramian said.
Forty-two of the 70 apartment units will be housed in the renovated medical building, with the rest split between the newly constructed buildings. The majority of the units will be one-bedroom apartments, with 18 being two bedrooms and the remaining 16 designed as studios.
Overcoming barriers
Gateway Provost Zina Haywood said that the new affordable housing will help students overcome some of the non-academic barriers to their education.
“This is something our students definitely needed,” Haywood said. “This project is simply a no brainer for us.”
Gateway President/CEO Bryan Albrecht spoke about the “strategic partnership” between the school and Land Quest, and said that both were “committing to the economic growth of Kenosha.”
“Gateway is proud to be part of the fabric of this community,” Albrecht said, “It’s a collective view of how we can sustain Kenosha.”