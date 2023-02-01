Groundhog Day: A necessary holiday

After enduring wind chills this week that would make a yeti weep, we need a holiday.

It doesn’t have to be a major celebration like Christmas. In fact, a low-key holiday without any expectations is perfect. It should be something where we’re not expected to wrap a bunch of gifts, cook a huge meal or come up with an elaborate costume.

Enter that unlikely hero of early February: The groundhog.

If it’s true that every dog has his day, so does a groundhog. And that date is Feb. 2. Let’s hope for cloudy skies.

Groundhog Day is a holiday centered on one simple question: Will the groundhog see his or her shadow Thursday morning? Supposedly, if said animal — most famously Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania — is frightened by that shadow and heads back inside, we’ll have six more weeks of winter.

Rather than relying on the word of a large rodent, however, we can consult a calendar. In six weeks, we’ll be in the middle of March. I can say with confidence that, in Wisconsin, it will still be winter. Sorry, Phil.

Pagans started this!

Like a lot of our holidays, Groundhog Day began with the pagans. It was a sort of “reimagining” of Candlemas Day, a Catholic midwinter festival that had roots in — you guessed it — a pagan celebration. Europeans observing Candlemas tracked hibernating hedgehogs to predict when winter would end. After the Pennsylvania Dutch settled in America, they looked around for a hibernating mammal to help them monitor the weather. (Hint: They chose groundhogs/woodchucks.)

In 1886, the Punxsutawney (Pa.) Spirit newspaper printed the first news of a Groundhog Day observance. The next year, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club celebrated for the first time at Gobbler’s Knob, and the newspaper’s editor declared Phil was America’s official weather-forecasting groundhog.

Those celebrations continue each year in Punxsutawney. Other weatherman groundhogs around the country include Buckeye Chuck in Ohio, Gen. Beauregard Lee in Georgia and Chattanooga Chuck, who works as “the chief seasonal forecaster” at the Tennessee Aquarium.

Bristol Bob

In Kenosha County, the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., located inside Bristol Woods County Park, hosts its annual Groundhog Day Celebration starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

The free event includes a story about groundhogs, a groundhog craft and indoor scavenger hunt, and a special appearance by Pringle's own prognosticator, Bristol Bob.

Bob, a taxidermy groundhog, makes his predictions from "the great beyond."

“He is very clairvoyant, even after life,” naturalist Liz Alvey said of Bob, who made his Groundhog Day debut in 2021. He's in permanent hibernation and is on display at the nature center. Note: No live animals are involved in this program. Everyone is welcome, including young children, and no registration is required. pringlenc.org/events

Gordy in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Zoo's groundhog Gordy will make his expert weather prediction, livestreamed on the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Facebook Page at 9 a.m. Thursday, before the zoo opens. It's free for everyone to log on and "watch from the warmth and comfort of home." For more details, go to milwaukeezoo.org.

Bill and Phil

The obscure February holiday got a huge shot in the arm with the 1993 Bill Murray comedy “Groundhog Day.”

Murray stars as a jaded TV weatherman who is sent to Punxsutawney to cover the festivities. After being stranded in the small town due to a snowstorm, he wakes up the next morning to discover he’s forced to relive the same day over and over and over. In February. In Pennsylvania. Not exactly paradise.

The film was mostly filmed in nearby Woodstock, Ill., subbing in for Punxsutawney.

Each February, the town hosts a Groundhog Days festival, and, with the film celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Woodstock is "reveling in the rewind," as event officials put it.

The festival, running through Feb. 5, features walking tours, breakfasts, dinners, film screenings, memorabilia exhibits, author appearances, Bingo games and a pub crawl. The big prognostication starts promptly at 7 a.m. Feb. 2 at the gazebo in the Woodstock Square, said Rick Bellairs, chairman of Woodstock Groundhog Days.

Bellairs was one of hundreds of extras who appears in the movie, filmed in the town in 1992.

“Back then, we had little idea what the movie was about, let alone that people would still be talking about it 30 years later,” he said, adding that the town first started celebrating its star turn on Groundhog Day 1994.

“It was a small gathering, a handful of people,” Bellairs said. “Since then, it’s grown each year to include having a live groundhog to having a polka band. It’s something silly and fun in the middle of winter, a good chance to get outside and do something different.”

And people do come, some from as far away as Australia and Germany, Bellairs said.

Among this year’s special attractions is Danny Rubin, who wrote the original story and co-wrote the screenplay with Director Harold Ramis. Rubin will be at the Thursday prognostication ceremony and then, at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2, will address an audience at the Woodstock Opera House. The event is free.

Another highlight is a walking tour, led by film production manager Bob Hudgins. The tours are 10 a.m. Feb. 2 and 1 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5.

“Hudgins was the coordinator between Columbia Pictures, Harold Ramis and the City of Woodstock,” Bellairs said. “He has a lot of fun, behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the movie.”

Classic Cinemas Woodstock Theatre will screen “Groundhog Day” at noon on Feb. 2, 10 a.m. on Feb. 4 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 5. Cost is $2. A detailed list of all of the other Groundhog Days festivities can be found at woodstockgroundhog.org.