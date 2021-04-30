Group plans press conference at Kenosha Courthouse

A group calling itself the Amistad Project is planning a press conference at 10:30 Monday morning at the Kenosha County Courthouse, 912 56th St., to announce the filing of a formal complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The group — which includes local residents Matt Augustine, Brian Thomas, Tamara Weber, Kevin Mathewson and Mary Magdalen Moser — contends that Kenosha city officials unfairly worked to "privatize the 2020 elections in order to benefit presidential candidate Joe Biden."

Kenosha officials, they contend, "violated state and federal law by accepting private conditions on its election process without legal or legislative authorization."

Their complaint stems from the city accepting $10,000 in grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, as did Wisconsin cities Racine, Madison, Milwaukee, and Green Bay, to assist with operating the 2020 election.

The nonprofit Chicago-based organization distributed grants to more than 2,500 jurisdictions across the county "to help ensure they have the staffing, training and equipment necessary" to operate elections in which "every eligible voter can participate in a safe and timely way and have their vote counted.

