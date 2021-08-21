Groups plan Uptown's Days of Healing events for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Several area groups are joining forces for a three-day event centered around the anniversary of last year's riots in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

A collaborative effort of My Sister's House, 1 Hope, Operation Neighborhood Community, The Vault, Mr. Keno$sha and Kenosha Talks are planning to host Uptown's Days of Healing, beginning Monday, the anniversary of the shooting.

A Spirtuals United event, hosted by Liz Webb, is scheduled to be held in the parking lot of the Kenosha Gas Stop/Citgo, 2307 60th St., from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is planned to feature prayer and words of guidance from area church pastors and leaders, followed by a Prayer Walk through Uptown.

On Tuesday, Kenosha Talks and My Sister's House is scheduled to present a program from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at S'lush Daiquiri Lounge and Grill, 2200 60th St.

During that event, the floor will be open to residents, business owners and individuals who wish to express themselves in regard to the events of last year. Participants are invited to share a poem or a song as well.

From 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, a Lincoln/Uptown/Brass Neighborhood cleanup is planned with Operation Neighborhood Community's Krista Mauer at the ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave. All cleanup supplies will be provided.