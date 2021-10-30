Growing in Faith: Salem church community comes together for a noble cause

“Hope Garden kept my mother and father focused on the mission my grandmother instilled in our family, helping those in need,” she wrote. “My mom helped my dad every week tending the garden and picking all the vegetables.

“Grief can weigh you down and stop you in your tracks if you allow it. But time and focusing on doing for others brings healing. My grandmother was a perfect picture of this. She suffered losing three sons in her lifetime, and every day, thanked the Lord for another day and made helping others a priority. My mother and father have continued her beautiful legacy.”

What’s next?

Even with the winter months quickly approaching, Franz already has turned his thoughts to the spring and summer of 2022 and what the Hope Garden will be able to produce.

Coming off a 2021 that saw a bumper crop of potatoes and green beans, he has some plans in his head.

“I already have plans of probably tripling potatoes,” he said. “I want to try and get two crops of it because of the success I had this year. Everybody can use potatoes, and they store (for a long time).”

However plans for 2022 play out, Pomaville knows it’s going to be another generous gift from the community that will help so many.