GTC Foundation survives cyberattack; no financially sensitive or identifying information compromised

Charpentier explained that the time between the discovery of the attempted breach and the recent letter to donors was needed “to investigate and work with experienced professionals to communicate what had happened and with whom.”

The letter set out to reassure everyone that the danger had passed.

“The pieces that would be critical for ID theft were not breached,” Charpentier said in a phone interview Tuesday.

The letter said, “We are writing to notify you about a situation we experienced with a vendor that may have exposed some of our stakeholders’ personal information to unauthorized third parties and steps we are taking to address the situation.”

The cyberattack was investigated by forensic IT experts, with options explored to enhance tighter vendor controls.

Charpentier noted that by law the Foundation is required to notify all concerned parties of the breach of financial information, but she felt it important to notify everyone, even though that did not transpire.

“Donors are all being informed this month, because we value our stakeholders and wanted to err on the side of transparency,” Charpentier said. “Because we value these relationships, we took our time and then communicated about the situation.”

