GTC: Partnering in the time of COVID

As we have all been thoroughly steeped into our “new normal” of social distancing, wearing masks while out and about, working from home, and, for many of us, having kids around all the time the question of “how do I give back” has been popping up in my email and on my social media accounts with increasing frequency.
Staying socially apart, many of our neighbors and friends have stepped up immediately, such as honoring our front line workers, sewing 12,000-plus face masks (Kenosha Cares), 3D printing face masks, shields, and other PPE (Gateway’s Fab Lab), or donating food items (Gateway’s Culinary Arts and Impact Program). Others have come into play throughout the past couple of months by organizing fund-raisers, donating supplies through online retailers, or connecting with elders via video communication or phone to ensure no one stays lonely for long.
However, as rules locking down businesses and places of social gathering are loosened or removed entirely, the novel coronavirus is still here and not going anywhere anytime soon. So, how can we collectively support our nonprofits and our neighbors while maintaining our health and distance?
Virtual volunteering seems to be making this possible. Many forms of virtual volunteering look exactly the same as regular volunteering: A person brings their skills, talents, and passion to a nonprofit which helps support the nonprofit’s mission. But what has changed is how this is getting done.
Online video conferencing software like Zoom, Google Hangout, and Skype have enabled in-person meetings to move virtual. It allows for those conversations to happen as if you were in the same room. Projects can be done from home, especially if they are something like designing marketing materials, organizing a fundraiser, or crafting an updated website.
Gateway Technical College students have a long history of engaging with nonprofits in this way. The biggest change is the removal of the in-person tour yet still being able to connect with clients that is oftentimes so vital in the development of caring and empathy that mark one of the highlights of engagement as a High Impact Practice.
One great example of how students engaged their skills, adapted to virtual volunteering, and brought a project to fruition was Bob Kaebisch’s Architectural-Structural Engineering Technician students. Partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, students designed two houses that needed to fit specific criteria.
“I can give them the general requirements for a class project, but they are essentially making up a house of their own design. With this project, they had an actual client they had to work with and meet specific requirements,” said Kaebisch.
Moving forward, I don’t foresee the number of opportunities for volunteering or engagement to dwindle, but to evolve to meet the changing world we live in.
But honestly, I wouldn’t want it any other way.
Madeline Carrera is Impact Program coordinator with Gateway Technical College.
