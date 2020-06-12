GTC: Partnering in the time of COVID

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we have all been thoroughly steeped into our “new normal” of social distancing, wearing masks while out and about, working from home, and, for many of us, having kids around all the time the question of “how do I give back” has been popping up in my email and on my social media accounts with increasing frequency.

Staying socially apart, many of our neighbors and friends have stepped up immediately, such as honoring our front line workers, sewing 12,000-plus face masks (Kenosha Cares), 3D printing face masks, shields, and other PPE (Gateway’s Fab Lab), or donating food items (Gateway’s Culinary Arts and Impact Program). Others have come into play throughout the past couple of months by organizing fund-raisers, donating supplies through online retailers, or connecting with elders via video communication or phone to ensure no one stays lonely for long.

However, as rules locking down businesses and places of social gathering are loosened or removed entirely, the novel coronavirus is still here and not going anywhere anytime soon. So, how can we collectively support our nonprofits and our neighbors while maintaining our health and distance?