Guard to offer free COVID-19 tests at UW-Parkside
  • Updated
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

The Wisconsin National Guard is coming to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside this week to provide three days of free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the public.

Testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in Parking Lot A at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha. Those who come for testing are asked to enter the campus by way of Wood Road (30th Avenue).

This testing is available on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone ages 5 and up who lives or works in Wisconsin. No appointment and no symptoms are needed.

“Sadly, the COVID-19 virus is increasing its presence in our community,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “Getting tested is a one way to contain the spread, and it helps us to continue collecting the data we need to keep tabs on the reach of COVID-19 in Kenosha County.”

Freiheit said local businesses are welcome to send their employees through the site, and entire families can come and get tested at the same time.

Those who are tested should expect results returned within seven days and should remain quarantined at home until test results are returned if they have been in close contact with a positive.

Other testing opportunities remain available in and around Kenosha County, although most or all sites require an appointment. A frequently updated list of sites is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

