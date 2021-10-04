Guilty plea entered in 2017 felony stalking case in Kenosha County Circuit Court

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A woman in the victim's vehicle told police the passenger was holding what she believed to be a shotgun. Both women eventually were able to pull into a garage and close the door behind them.

The following day, a second woman reported she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted. That victim stated she was in Milwaukee when a pickup truck made an illegal turn, stopped beside her car, and a man got out, smashed her car window with a hammer and forced his way into her vehicle.

From there, the woman, who said she was threatened with a box cutter, said the man forced her to drive south with one man in her car and a second following in the pickup. After she was ordered to pull off the road, the woman stated she was beaten and sexually assaulted by both men.

Although one of the men threatened to shoot her, they eventually allowed her to get out of the vehicle, and they drove away. The woman then walked to a truck stop in Pleasant Prairie and got help.

Investigators linked Arevalo-Viera to the truck, and used Google location services to match his phone as being in the area between Milwaukee and Kenosha during the second assault, and in Kenosha at the time the two other women were followed.