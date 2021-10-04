Guilty plea entered in 2017 felony stalking case in Kenosha County Circuit Court

A Kentucky man already serving 100 years in a state prison for a conviction in Milwaukee County in 2019 reached a plea agreement Monday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court on a local 2017 case that involved two female victims.
Jose A. Arevalo, 32, who is currently housed in Wisconsin's Secure Program Facility, originally the Supermax Correctional Institution, in Boscobel, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of stalking before Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas.
Two felony charges of kidnapping were dismissed. Jury selection had been scheduled in the Kenosha County case Monday before the plea agreement was reached.
Milisauskas sentenced Arevalo to 18 months in prison and six months extended supervision to run concurrently with the 100-year prison sentence in Milwaukee. Arevalo was given credit for 1,524 days he's already served.
The charges filed here stem from a 911 call just before midnight on June 15, 2017, when a dispatcher reported that a young woman "sounded frantic and very scared and reported that someone with a baseball bat was following her."
Investigators reported that multiple women had left a Kenosha restaurant about 15 minutes before the call, and as they left they noticed a pickup truck was following them.
The woman stated the driver of the truck pulled alongside her, and when she showed him her phone to indicate she was calling police, he said "don't call the cops" and took what she believed was a "long gun" from the vehicle. The truck continued to follow, the complaint states, and the passenger got out with a baseball bat and a ski mask that partially covered his face.
A woman in the victim's vehicle told police the passenger was holding what she believed to be a shotgun. Both women eventually were able to pull into a garage and close the door behind them.
The following day, a second woman reported she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted. That victim stated she was in Milwaukee when a pickup truck made an illegal turn, stopped beside her car, and a man got out, smashed her car window with a hammer and forced his way into her vehicle.
From there, the woman, who said she was threatened with a box cutter, said the man forced her to drive south with one man in her car and a second following in the pickup. After she was ordered to pull off the road, the woman stated she was beaten and sexually assaulted by both men.
Although one of the men threatened to shoot her, they eventually allowed her to get out of the vehicle, and they drove away. The woman then walked to a truck stop in Pleasant Prairie and got help.
Investigators linked Arevalo-Viera to the truck, and used Google location services to match his phone as being in the area between Milwaukee and Kenosha during the second assault, and in Kenosha at the time the two other women were followed.
Arevalo-Viera was convicted in 2019 of kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery in Milwaukee County and sentenced to 100 years in prison.
A co-defendant in that case, Grabiel Arias-Martinez, 23, of Kentucky, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Arias-Martinez was not charged in the Kenosha case.