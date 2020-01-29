You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gunfire damages vehicles in Kenosha neighborhood
View Comments
top story

Gunfire damages vehicles in Kenosha neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

Two vehicles were found damaged after gunfire in a Kenosha neighborhood early Wednesday.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Matt Strelow said officers working in the area of the 6300 block of 12th Avenue at 2:17 a.m. heard five to eight gunshots.

A short time later, a resident of the same block reported that the rear window of a vehicle parked in his driveway had been shattered.

As police investigated, they found a vehicle parked in the neighboring driveway also had a shattered window and a bullet strike on a tailgate.

Strelow said there were no witnesses to the shooting but police found four 9 mm bullet casings in the street.

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics