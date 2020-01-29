Gunfire damages vehicles in Kenosha neighborhood

Two vehicles were found damaged after gunfire in a Kenosha neighborhood early Wednesday.
Kenosha Police Sgt. Matt Strelow said officers working in the area of the 6300 block of 12th Avenue at 2:17 a.m. heard five to eight gunshots.
A short time later, a resident of the same block reported that the rear window of a vehicle parked in his driveway had been shattered.
As police investigated, they found a vehicle parked in the neighboring driveway also had a shattered window and a bullet strike on a tailgate.
Strelow said there were no witnesses to the shooting but police found four 9 mm bullet casings in the street.
