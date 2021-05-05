 Skip to main content
Gunfire incidents reported early Wednesday
Gunfire incidents reported early Wednesday

Two separate incidents of gunfire were reported in Kenosha early Wednesday.

At 5:17 a.m., Kenosha Police were called to an apartment complex on the 6000 block of 55th Street for a disorderly conduct report, then for a report of shots being fired. Lt. Joseph Nosalik said there was evidence that shots were fired inside the building, but no one was injured. He said cooperation from witnesses was limited.

At 6:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of 24th Avenue, callers reported that a man fired multiple rounds toward a house from the street, hitting a home and a vehicle. No one was injured. Police found evidence of gunfire at the scene, Nosalik said.

Police are investigating both incidents.

