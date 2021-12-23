Guy Santelli, Division Chief of Fire Prevention, retires after 25 years

After 25 years serving the city with the Kenosha Fire Department, Guy J. Santelli II is ready for retirement.

Santelli, who most recently served the department as division chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau, donned his uniform for the last time Wednesday as an active firefighter.

“I enjoyed it every day,” Santelli said after his retirement party at former Fire Station 3 in the Uptown neighborhood, 2121 Roosevelt Road, which is currently serving as the department's administrative offices. “You see people on their worst day but try to make their day better. We tend to do that at the Kenosha Fire Department quite often.”

Santelli, 50, started his career with the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department after graduating from Tremper High School and then completed Gateway Technical College’s fire science program in 1992.

After serving the village for four years, he joined the Kenosha Fire Department in 1996 as a firefighter and paramedic. While serving the city and village, he also studied fire services administration at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in applied science in 1998.

“I always wanted to be a firefighter. As a child I used to watch ‘Emergency’ in the 70s,” Santelli said. “I am going to miss it — the comradery and the guys.”

Santelli said he worked at nearly every station in the city before being promoted to Fire Prevention Bureau inspector in 2003. In 2016, he was promoted to division chief of the bureau.

The bureau works throughout the community with sprinkler and fire alarm contractors, developers and city officials to help ensure structures are as safe as possible and up to code. It also teaches children about fire safety and installs smoke alarms in qualifying households. Santelli said the bureau is “second to none” in the state of Wisconsin.

“The City of Kenosha got a full-time Fire Prevention Bureau in 1984. In 1984, we had over 300 working structure fires. Fast forward to 2019, we had 43 working structure fires. In 1984, we were a city of 68,000. In 2019, we were just under 100,000. Our public education and commitment to fire inspections is directly correlated to the number of fires we don’t have anymore,” he said.

Encourages field as a career

Santelli also encourages young people to pursue careers in fire safety. He said it’s time for “somebody else to take the reigns of the division” and “bring some new blood and new life into it.”

“We’re always looking for young, fresh and energetic people to work in the Kenosha Fire Department. In Kenosha, you can be 18 years old with a driver’s license and apply. You have to be willing to go through the schooling and all the practical endeavors that it takes to be a firefighter. You also have to keep your body fit and your mind mentally fit. Make sure you get the education and the schooling you need,” he said.

Fire Chief Christopher Bigley said it feels “surreal” to see Santelli retire.

“Guy’s an example of one of those people with a lot of technical experience, a lot of experience in general in fire service,” he said. “People think about their work as just what you see in the street and what maybe you see on the computer or see during a safety talk. (Firefighters) also work on developing ordinances and other laws that are people have to follow, businesses follow to make our city safer.”

Bigley said “you can’t replace” Santelli’s experience but he deserves to retire.

“Everybody needs to have the ability to retire,” he said. “That’s what we all aspire to and it’s well deserved.”

Santelli doesn’t have any major plans for the near-future. He’s most excited to meet his daughter Adrianna, a student at Arizona State University, in Nevada for the Las Vegas Bowl between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Wisconsin Badgers.

“I’m a Badger fan and she’s an ASU fan,” he said.

