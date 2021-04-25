Haas Foundation contributes $500,000 to support Gateway Technical College's Promise 2 Finish program

The Gene Haas Foundation has committed $500,000 to the Gateway Technical College Foundation to support the college’s Promise 2 Finish program, an effort to help students who left college to return and earn a degree by filling the gap between financial aid and tuition costs.

The announcement was made during the recent Gateway Board of Trustees meeting.

“The partnership between Gateway Technical College and our local Haas Factory Outlet allows for collaboration intended to equip the region with a skilled and qualified labor force as demand increases,” says Bill Dymond, manager of Haas Education Programs.

“As we are both committed to the future of manufacturing, the grant from the Gene Haas Foundation can support the Gateway on many needed fronts relative to present and future education.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are so pleased to have the support of Gene Haas Foundation,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht. “This generous gift of $500,000 will strengthen the mission of providing highly qualified and training technicians for the world of work. Funds will become part of the Promise 2 Finish endowment and be dedicated to helping students complete their college degree.”