Haas Foundation contributes $500,000 to support Gateway Technical College's Promise 2 Finish program
GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Haas Foundation contributes $500,000 to support Gateway Technical College's Promise 2 Finish program

HAAS Donation Board of Trustees Meeting Aopril 2021

The Haas Foundation presented the Gateway Technical College Foundation with a donation of $500,00 to support returning students through the Promise 2 Finish program. Pictured are, top row from left: Scott Pierce, Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees president; Jennifer Charpentier, Gateway Technical College Foundation executive director; Michele Randall, Gateway Foundation board chair; and Bryan Albrecht, Gateway president and CEO; bottom row: Chad Sesing, sales manager; Mark MacVicar, regional president; and Bill Dymond, Haas Technical Education Manager, all with Haas Factory Outlet

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Gene Haas Foundation has committed $500,000 to the Gateway Technical College Foundation to support the college’s Promise 2 Finish program, an effort to help students who left college to return and earn a degree by filling the gap between financial aid and tuition costs.

The announcement was made during the recent Gateway Board of Trustees meeting.

“The partnership between Gateway Technical College and our local Haas Factory Outlet allows for collaboration intended to equip the region with a skilled and qualified labor force as demand increases,” says Bill Dymond, manager of Haas Education Programs.

“As we are both committed to the future of manufacturing, the grant from the Gene Haas Foundation can support the Gateway on many needed fronts relative to present and future education.”

“We are so pleased to have the support of Gene Haas Foundation,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht. “This generous gift of $500,000 will strengthen the mission of providing highly qualified and training technicians for the world of work. Funds will become part of the Promise 2 Finish endowment and be dedicated to helping students complete their college degree.”

In honor of the contribution, Gateway has officially named the high bay area of its SC Johnson iMET Center as the Gene Haas Innovation Alley. The space is home to many college, student and community group events, drawing thousands to the building each year to discuss solutions to build a stronger Southeast Wisconsin. It is also in the same building as the college’s well-known CNC and other advanced manufacturing programs.

“We are delighted The Gene Haas Foundation has chosen to recognize its partnership with Gateway over the past 20 years with this generous gift. Its commitment to education is inspiring,” said Gateway Technical College Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Charpentier. “Because of this investment, generations of Gateway students and the community will have opportunities to transform their lives. Thank you Gene Haas Foundation.”

Gene Haas is the owner of Haas Automation Inc., one of the largest manufacturers of CNC machine tools in the world. He began The Gene Haas Foundation in 1999 after relocating his company to California. Since then, the foundation has awarded more than $100 million in grants, most of which support careers in the manufacturing industry.

