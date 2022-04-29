Habitat for Humanity, Jockey announce 2022 partnership; 2 new homes in Wilson Heights

Jockey International Inc. and Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha have announced they will partner to continue Habitat’s mission in building safe, decent, and affordable housing in Kenosha.

With the commitment and support from Jockey, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha plans to break ground in early spring on two new home builds in the Wilson Heights neighborhood of Kenosha.

In addition to providing financial support, Jockey will be sending over 100 employee volunteers during the first week of May to roll up their sleeves and help frame the homes. The company encourages employees to volunteer in the community and offers eligible employees one week of paid time off for employees to volunteer their time to causes that help others.

“Habitat for Humanity’s pillars of strength, stability and self-reliance really resonate with us, and we’re proud to be a part of this project,” said Jake McGhee, vice president, chief philanthropy officer, Jockey. “We love having the opportunity to work alongside the future homeowners to help set them and their families up for future success in life.”

One requirement of the Habitat for Humanity program is that participating families must complete a minimum of 250 hours of sweat equity. Not only will the homeowners be working on the construction of the home, but they will also be building life skills that will help set them up for generational success.

As part of the sweat equity component of the program, participants will take courses about budgeting, personal finance, property maintenance, and more. The life skills classes are an instrumental part of the program.

“I didn’t have the knowledge to know what it takes to be a homeowner, but Habitat helps you,” said Toya J. a recent Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha homeowner. “They offer money management, budgeting, and other homeowner classes. Habitat for Humanity wants you to be successful.”

Jockey, a family-owned company, believes a strong and stable family is the foundation for a strong community, and it has a long history of supporting families here in Kenosha.

Not only will participants build skills that will last a lifetime, owning a home is one of the best ways for an individual to build their net worth. A Habitat house can help break the cycle of poverty and builds long-term financial security for low-income families who work to better their lives and the lives of their children.

The average rent in Kenosha is currently more than $1,100 per month, and rising, compared to the current average Habitat mortgage of just over $700 for a Habitat home. In Kenosha, 46% of renters pay over 30% of their monthly household income towards their rent. A Habitat mortgage allows the homeowner(s) to pay an affordable mortgage, which is considered to be 30% or less of the household's gross monthly income.

In just six days, Jockey volunteers will completely frame both Habitat homes, saving Habitat as much as $10,000 and up to eight weeks of construction time.

“Habitat believes that everyone deserves a decent, safe, and affordable place to call home. Jockey was the obvious partner to support our mission,” said Angela Elliott, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha. “Jockey’s goal of helping to lift up families in our community perfectly aligns with our mission and the work we do, day in and day out.”

Construction on the homes will continue through winter with a target move-in date of spring 2023.

