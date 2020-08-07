You have permission to edit this article.
Habitat for Humanity marks Women Build Week in Kenosha
Habitat for Humanity is hosting its first ever Women Build Week in Kenosha week. This event calls on women across the globe to raise a hammer to spotlight the need for safe and affordable housing and provides the tools for women to empower and educate themselves on skills used when repairing and restoring homes. Women Build 2020 begin Kenosha on Monday and concludes on Saturday. The various build sites include properties at 2018 45th St., 2215 67th St., 2018 45th St., and 5311 17th Ave.

