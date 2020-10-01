Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha dedicates Oct. 1 as Lisa Lavine Day

“Lisa is a very hardworking and dedicated single mother,” said Joyce Pavlina, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha board president. “She knows what she wants and she goes after it. To get a Habitat home, a person has to put in 250 sweat equity hours. Lisa put in her sweat equity hours, went to school, worked part time and took care of her two children. This is quite an accomplishment for anyone.”

As she continues her job search as a registered nurse during these difficult and challenging times, Lavine said she is thankful for her Habitat home that she’s fitted with HEPA filters and other improvements to help her son’s asthma and allergies. “I can truly not imagine where I would be if Habitat did not come along. I have something that I am slowly turning more and more into my own, something to be proud of!”

Lavine’s story

For the past 13 years, Lavine, has worked as a medical assistant at a local doctor’s office. Her job had been fairly routine, but all that changed on March 10.

Just a few days earlier, the staff had a meeting to talk about a new virus that had begun to appear in other parts of the world, and most recently, parts of the U.S. Not much was known about COVID-19, nor were there well established protocols for how clinics and hospitals should prepare for possible COVID patients.