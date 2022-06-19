Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha joins effort to increase home ownership for Black households

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is joining Habitat for Humanity organizations across the country to launch an initiative that aims to address the homeownership gap between Black and white households in the U.S., which is at its widest in 40 years.

Wisconsin has one of the lowest Black homeownership rates in the country — a rate that has not improved nationally since 1968. In Wisconsin, just 26% of Black residents own their own homes, compared to the white homeownership rate of 72%, Habitat officials said.

Habitat’s Advancing Black Homeownership initiative marks a renewed commitment to deepen efforts and inject millions of additional dollars into the ongoing work nationally and at the local level to increase homeownership opportunities for Black households.

To learn more or to join initiatives, visit: https://www.habitat.org/our-work/advancing-black-homeownership.

