Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha ready to host 3rd annual Women Build Week

I am excited to announce that Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is hosting the 3rd Annual Women Build Week Aug. 1-6.

The event calls on women across the globe to raise a hammer and shine a spotlight on the need for safe and affordable housing in our community. Women Build Week raises funds to continue building Habitat homes in Kenosha while providing the tools for women to empower and educate themselves on skills used when building or repairing homes.

Women Build Week also provides the opportunity for women to take a proactive step in serving their communities, specifically to support other women. Anyone who wants to learn how to build and construct a home is invited to join us. No experience is necessary. Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners. Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved and improves the community that you share.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is currently building four homes, two of them in the Wilson Heights Neighborhood. Before the end of the year, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha intends to break ground on two more new homes in the Wilson Heights Neighborhood. Most of these future homeowners are single mothers. The majority of single-parent families in the U.S. are led by single mothers. Single mothers earn income that places them well below married mothers in the income ladder. The gap between the two groups is significantly large.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha homes are priced at fair market value and are not subject to the negotiating ability of the home buyer or any implicit bias or prejudice of their real estate agent. The home loans provided by Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha are interest-free, and mortgage payments are below 30% of the homeowner’s monthly income. This model assures affordability regardless of gender and protects women from paying higher costs for their homes. Consequently, Habitat homeowners, many of whom are single mothers, do not start their home ownership journey at a deficit. Instead, they gain the strength, stability, and self-reliance needed to care for their families well.

Our goal with Women Build is to empower women to build strength, stability and independence. We at Habitat for Humanity have the ability to provide opportunities for hands-on learning, and given these tools, women can succeed in changing their communities. We see a Habitat home as a hand up, not a hand out. Thanks to the support of community donors and volunteers, we can continue to build homes and hope for women here in Kenosha.

To join the efforts, visit https://www.habitatkenosha.org/women-build.