Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha to host virtual 5k, April 15-30

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, with the support of four local businesses, will be hosting a virtual 5k from April 15-30. Participants may run as an individual or a small group and can complete the 5k anywhere at anytime. All funds raised from the 5k will help Habitat for Humanity’s ability to build more affordable housing in Kenosha County.
Habitat for Humanity’s purpose is straightforward and to the point: to make simple, decent and affordable housing available to those who need it the most.
This belief is what drives Habitat for Humanity — when families have decent housing they can afford, many of life’s other challenges become more manageable. In partnership with hundreds of dedicated volunteers and supporters, HFHK is building hope, one house at a time.
Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is currently building three homes, alongside the future homeowners. This year, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha intends to break ground on four new homes, two on 26th Avenue and two more in the Wilson Heights neighborhood.
With the funds raised from this 5k, along with other events, the organization can continue to build homes and hope here in Kenosha.
With the support from four local businesses sponsors (Shorewest Realtors, Country Financial, SCL CPA and Skyprint), Habitat for Humanity has already been able to raise funds for 10 square feet of a future Habitat home. Habitat’s goal is to double that through individual participants.
All participants will receive a custom Habitat shirt, race medal and race bib. To learn more or to register, visit habitatkenosha.org/virtual5k.
For those who are unable to participate, but would like to make a donation, can mail a check to the Habitat office or make a donation online at secure.givelively.org/.../home-run-virtual-5k-2021.
