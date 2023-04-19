Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha will partner with local organizations during the last week of April for a fundraiser to increase awareness about housing issues and help local families achieve home ownership.

During the 2022 Community Build Week, Habitat Kenosha raised $17,000. This year, the group hopes to raise that to $20,000. Habitat Kenosha has adjusted its sponsorship levels to accommodate more participants and hopes to create more local partnerships.

Habitat for Humanity has been building homes in the United States for over 40 years. The Kenosha affiliate has been running since 2012 and is responsible for raising 100% of its own funding.

Four homes are currently under construction and another two lots are available for future construction.

Future homeowners are integrated into the home building process, giving them skills and knowledge to become successful homeowners. That includes financial education, building valuable skills and confidence. Habitat Kenosha helps homeowners develop a new home plan, as many new homeowners are familiar with home maintenance.

In addition, future homeowners commit to more than 250 hours of “sweat equity” by working on any of the current homes under construction. Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha offers homeowners a 0% interest 30-year term mortgage, with payments of 30% or less of their income.

According to Habitat Kenosha, almost half of Kenosha renters are cost-burdened, paying 30% or more of their monthly income to rent. More than 18 million U.S. households spend more than half of their income on housing.

Unaffordable housing affects a family’s ability to pay for basic needs like food, healthcare, or transportation. Secure and affordable housing can provide a foundation for family stability; studies show that children who grow up in a stable, decent environment are more likely to be well-adjusted, do better in school, and break the cycle of poverty.

Habitat Kenosha expressed its gratitude for this year’s sponsors, and thanked the community for supporting the initiative and organization.

To learn more or to join Community Build Week initiatives, visit: https://www.habitatkenosha.org/communitybuildQuestions?, or email communitybuild@habitatkenosh.org.