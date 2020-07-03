Habitat for Humanity works to continue its mission amid COVID-19

Question: Has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of Habitat for Humanity?

We have not had volunteer opportunities at our build sites open to the public since the pandemic started. We will be welcoming small groups of volunteers back to the job site starting July 6. Summer is typically our busiest time for volunteers, but we know that we will not experience the same level of involvement this year. Our committee involvement has decreased by 40% as well.

Question: How has this affected the way services are delivered?

Like many other organizations, we have transitioned what we can to online/virtual. Things that needed to be done in person were cancelled or delayed.

Question: How does this compare to in-person contact for delivering these services?

Virtual services and involvement are never going to compare to in-person. We expect a gap in the expectations of virtual vs. in-person and we have prepared for that the best we could.

Question: Has the pandemic/lockdown affected demand for Habitat for Humanity offerings?