Habitat for Humanity works to continue its mission amid COVID-19

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization. The COVID-19 crises that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations. In this series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: 6203 28th Ave. Kenosha, WI 53143, photo 262-925-0360; website www.habitatkenosha.org Information provided by Angela Elliott, Executive Director
Mission
Habitat for Humanity partners with people in the community, and all over the world, to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
Question: How is Habitat for Humanity typically funded?
We are funded by grants, fundraiser events, private donations and business sponsorships.
Question: How did the pandemic/lockdown impact this funding stream?
It decreased our funding stream significantly. Eighty percent of our typical fundraiser events have been cancelled or move to virtual. We do not predict the same success with our virtual fundraising efforts.
Question: Has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of Habitat for Humanity?
We have not had volunteer opportunities at our build sites open to the public since the pandemic started. We will be welcoming small groups of volunteers back to the job site starting July 6. Summer is typically our busiest time for volunteers, but we know that we will not experience the same level of involvement this year. Our committee involvement has decreased by 40% as well.
Question: How has this affected the way services are delivered?
Like many other organizations, we have transitioned what we can to online/virtual. Things that needed to be done in person were cancelled or delayed.
Question: How does this compare to in-person contact for delivering these services?
Virtual services and involvement are never going to compare to in-person. We expect a gap in the expectations of virtual vs. in-person and we have prepared for that the best we could.
Question: Has the pandemic/lockdown affected demand for Habitat for Humanity offerings?
Yes, we have experienced an increase of calls for immediate housing needs. We are unable to provide immediate housing needs at our organization, but we have been referring people to other organizations in the area that may be able to assist them.
Question: What are some of the agency’s plans for recouping lost funds and moving forward?
We have several planned virtual fundraisers. We plan to partner with local organizations and businesses to become a sponsor of our ReStore, which we are hoping to open within the next year. The ReStore would create a steady flow of income for our organization to maintain our mission here in Kenosha.
Question: Does you foresee demand for services increasing in the near future?
Yes, we foresee more and more individuals needing housing due to job loss or housing changes due to that pandemic.
Question: How do you plan to step up to serve this need?
As time goes on we will continue to increase our capacity to build housing for individuals in our community who need it the most. If our organization is unable to meet their needs, we will always refer them to another organization who can hopefully serve them.
