Habitat Kenosha acquires two additional house lots in Kenosha's Wilson Heights neighborhood

The City of Kenosha Redevelopment Authority recently transferred another two properties in the Wilson Heights neighborhood to Habitat for Humanity.
A total of six lots have been donated to build Habitat homes in the neighborhood since 2016.
The donated lots were the former locations of two of 60 four-unit rental apartments in the neighborhood. The city has razed 23 of the 60 apartment buildings since 2008 as part of the Wilson Heights Development Project, a plan meant to address issues of blight and population density in the area.
Angela Elliott, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, said they have built or rehabbed 13 homes throughout Kenosha so far, and hoped to complete their 20th home in Kenosha by spring 2023.
“They’re very supportive of us building in the city,” Elliott said of city officials.
The city reached out to Habitat Kenosha as part of a broader push to bring development to the Wilson Heights neighborhood, replacing the four-unit apartments with single-family homes. Elliott said Habitat Kenosha’s focus on building affordable, single-family houses fit well with the city’s plan to create a variety of housing options for different income levels.
According to Elliott, the four completed Habitat homes in the Wilson Heights neighborhood were sold to their current homeowners in 2017, and construction on the two new lots will be starting later this year.
“We focus on areas to revitalize the neighborhood,” Elliott said, “while also providing affordable housing.”
Future homeowner excited by selection
Janessa Rodriguez, a future Habitat homeowner in the Wilson Heights neighborhood, works full-time while also taking care of two children.
“I don’t have much free time,” Rodriguez joked.
Right now, the family lives in an apartment that Rodriguez said isn’t adequate long-term for a family. Rodriguez sent an application to Habitat for Humanity back in 2018 after a family member in Illinois went through the program.
In December, Rodriguez got a call asking if she was still interested in participating in the program. A few months later, Habitat Kenosha contacted her with her new address, in Wilson Heights.
Rodriguez said she was looking forward to being a homeowner, and the safety and financial security it would bring for her and her two children.
“I’ve never owned my own home, I’ve only been a renter,” Rodriguez said, “This is a forever home for me and my children.”
To apply for a Habitat home, applicants must meet three major qualifications: a need for improved living conditions, the ability to pay the new home’s mortgage, and the willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity.
Future homeowners must pay in “sweat equity,” investing their work into their home or others being built by Habitat. It can be by working on construction sites or volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. Rodriguez said she took to the work well.
“Engaging and learning about the program is what I enjoy,” Rodriguez said, “Giving back is something I want to do.”
Even her 11-year-old son, Jay, managed to chip in.
“He is very hands-on, as much as he can be,” Rodriguez said.
Although Jay is too young to help with construction, the family pair have staffed several raffles for Habitat Kenosha, and will be working at the farmers market this fall.
“I’m looking forward to having something that’s mine that I worked for,” Rodriguez said, “It’s just exciting to be a first time homeowner.”
Removing blighted sites improves area
Anthony Kennedy, alderman of the 10th district, which includes the Wilson Heights neighborhood, said the Habitat projects gave the area “the development we’re planning there.”
“It improves the quality of life for constituents in the area,” Kennedy said, “and that’s a good thing.”
According to Kenosha community development specialist Zohrab Khaligian, the removal of blighted properties has already resulted in a decrease in police calls to the area.
“We’ve helped improve their property values,” Khaligian said.
An additional two homes near the Wilson Heights neighborhood will start “any day now” according to Elliott, both on 26th Street. One of those new homes will be the first Habitat home designed by a Gateway Technical College student, the result of a new partnership program with the school.
Rodriguez praised Habitat Kenosha for its work.
“It’s great to know I’m plugged into a great organization that loves to give back,” Rodriguez said.