Habitat Kenosha acquires two additional house lots in Kenosha's Wilson Heights neighborhood

The City of Kenosha Redevelopment Authority recently transferred another two properties in the Wilson Heights neighborhood to Habitat for Humanity.

A total of six lots have been donated to build Habitat homes in the neighborhood since 2016.

The donated lots were the former locations of two of 60 four-unit rental apartments in the neighborhood. The city has razed 23 of the 60 apartment buildings since 2008 as part of the Wilson Heights Development Project, a plan meant to address issues of blight and population density in the area.

Angela Elliott, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, said they have built or rehabbed 13 homes throughout Kenosha so far, and hoped to complete their 20th home in Kenosha by spring 2023.

“They’re very supportive of us building in the city,” Elliott said of city officials.

The city reached out to Habitat Kenosha as part of a broader push to bring development to the Wilson Heights neighborhood, replacing the four-unit apartments with single-family homes. Elliott said Habitat Kenosha’s focus on building affordable, single-family houses fit well with the city’s plan to create a variety of housing options for different income levels.