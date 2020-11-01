 Skip to main content
Halloween 2020: It was tricks and treats galore on Saturday
Halloween 2020: It was tricks and treats galore on Saturday

Halloween trick-or-treating kicked off locally at 2 p.m. in Kenosha and 3 p.m. in Pleasant Prairie, as nearly all of the county observed the holiday activity Saturday afternoon.

Enjoy these images of trick-or-treating. If you have one, feel free to send them to newsroom@kenoshanews.com for including in our online gallery and perhaps in print.

