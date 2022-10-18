 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HALLOWEEN HOUSES

Halloween Houses popping up all over Kenosha

As we get closer to Halloween, our neighbors are turning their yards into freak shows, populated by demented clowns, creepy skeletons and pumpkins of every size and shape.

Here’s just a sampling:

Linda and Ernie Coleman and their family have been decorating their yard at 7405 31st Ave. for close to two decades now. This year’s “2022 Halloween Spooky House” features “a clown carnival,” Linda Coleman said. Look for a pirate ship, too, and an unsettling (to say the least) figure Coleman calls “the Conjuring Nun.” Yikes!

Near UW-Parkside, the Weathersby family at 1416 40th Ave. — whose house is always brightly decorated — welcomes trick-or-treaters with a lights and music show. Look for more decorations a few houses north of here, across the street, where a giant skeleton “greets” visitors.

Also in this area, don’t miss the front yard filled with lights and adorable inflatable characters on 39th Avenue just north of 15th Street.

People are also reading…

We’d love to highlight other local Halloween decorations, and we need your help.

If you see a freaky Halloween house (or you created one), send the information to Liz Snyder: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. Thanks ... and happy spooking!

