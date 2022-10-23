Halloween’s biggest treat: Escape from real-world terrors

Thanks goodness for vampires, zombies and witches.

Those Halloween characters, who will be out in force trick-or-treating soon, are a welcome distraction from real-world terrors. (Need examples? Killer hurricanes. Scorching wildfires. The Packers offense. Take your pick.)

You have to admit, 2022 has been a horror show, from global environmental disasters to petty political fights over serious issues like health care and immigration.

That’s why I’m thrilled — and also a bit sad — that the Halloween season is here.

Thrilled because the whole month of October is one long scare-fest, and who doesn’t like to scream with friends while running through a haunted house?

And sad because the temporary jolts of Halloween, be it ghost stories around a bonfire or “monsters” jumping up behind you on a hayride, offer a release from real troubles. After Halloween, I have to think again about the really scary stuff going on in the world.

Instead of worrying about anything serious, I prefer to greet kids at my front door, ooh and aah over their costumes, and hand them some candy.

Trick-or-treat hours are Oct. 30 and31 in our local communities, and I hope everyone reading this column turns on a porch light and gets into the holiday spirit.

Fangs for the treats

If you plan to dress up as a superhero or old-fashioned monster this Halloween, you won’t be the only friendly neighborhood Spider-Man or fearsome fanged vampire on the block. They’re two of the most popular costumes this October.

The hottest costumes this year include superheroes, “Stranger Things” characters and a lot of the classics: Witch, pirate, cowboy, clown, vampire, pumpkin and cheerleader. For some reason, “rabbit” also made the top 20 list, compiled by people who count such things.

The most popular costume searches run the gamut from “generic spooky” to specific characters like Harley Quinn, according to Google Trends’ Frightgeist, a tool that analyzes the most-searched costume ideas nationwide.

The costume trends tend to reflect what’s happening in popular culture, and this year “Stranger Things” dominated streaming. Batman appeared in a new movie in March, and the Sanderson sisters of “Hocus Pocus” returned in a sequel to their beloved Halloween film.

People’s choices run from sinister — horror villains like Michael Myers of “Halloween” and “Nightmare on Elm Street’s” Freddy Krueger — to cuddly characters like the Minions or Baby Yoda.

The best costume choice? Zombie. Dressing up as one of those shuffling brain eaters is pretty simple. Stop washing — and combing — your hair for a few days, black out some teeth, cover your face in white/gray makeup and pile on fake blood and scabs. Instant zombie!

Candy time

If you bought your trick-or-treat stash of sweets weeks ago and now, mysteriously, that candy has disappeared, here’s a Halloween shopping list of what to buy to give out for Halloween:

Goodies that will please parents: Toothbrushes, stickers, pencils, sugar-free gum.

Goodies that will make yours the most popular house on the street: Full-size chocolate bars, candy by the handful, cash (in my day, it was quarters; today’s jaded young’uns probably want you to Venmo them $20).

Non-candy treats destined to be traded to a younger, naive sibling: Boxes of raisins, those tough-as-hockey-pucks Peanut Butter Kisses, cheap plastic toys.

Items parents steal from their children: Anything chocolate — we’re partial to the “dark” variety — and candy bars with the word “Snickers” on them. Also not safe from adults: Candy-coated chocolate pieces (M&Ms or Reese’s; we’re not fussy).

And if the prospect of a sugar-high hangover on Nov. 1 isn’t scary enough for you, consider that after Halloween, the frantic rush toward Christmas kicks into high gear.