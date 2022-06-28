 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Hannah recommended to serve as Kenosha County director of emergency management

ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL - STAPLES

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Capt. Horace Staples briefs the press during the multi-agency active shooter training drill Sunday, June 12, 2022. The simulation was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.

 Terry Flores

A Kenosha County sheriff’s sergeant has been recommended to serve as the county’s director of emergency management.

Sgt. Christopher Hannah’s recommendation for the position was announced Monday in a joint statement by County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Sheriff David Beth.Under executive order, Hannah will serve as the acting director of the office pending appointment by the County Board, according to the release.

Hannah succeeds Horace Staples, previously a lieutenant who was recently promoted to captain in charge of the county’s detentions operations. Previously, Hannah served as training sergeant and deputy director of emergency management.

“Emergency management plays a vital role in our county, particularly during times of crisis and great need,” Kerkman said. “With his experience, skill set and knowledge of the community, I am confident in Sgt. Hannah’s ability to serve adeptly in this role.”

A Kenosha native, Hannah earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point before beginning his law enforcement career with the Village of Oregon Police Department in 1999. He joined the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy in 2005, working all three shifts on patrol.

Hannah became the traffic court officer for the department in 2014, remaining in that position until his promotion to sergeant in May 2017. He has served in numerous roles in the Operations and Administrative Services divisions as a sergeant, including first- and third-shift patrol sergeant, sergeant of Support Services, sergeant of media/community relations and sergeant of training.

The director of emergency management is responsible for planning, coordinating and implementing all emergency management and Homeland Security-related activities for the county.

“I am grateful for this new opportunity and look forward to continuing the valuable relationships the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management has with all its partners,” Hannah said.

More information about Kenosha County Emergency Management visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/511/Emergency-Management.

Active shooter drill at Bristol Renaissance Faire grounds June 12, 2022

1 of 11
