Hannah recommended to serve as Kenosha County director of emergency management

A Kenosha County sheriff’s sergeant has been recommended to serve as the county’s director of emergency management.
Sgt. Christopher Hannah’s recommendation for the position was announced Monday in a joint statement by County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Sheriff David Beth.Under executive order, Hannah will serve as the acting director of the office pending appointment by the County Board, according to the release.
Under an executive order signed Monday, Hannah is serving as acting director until his appointment is approved by the County Board.
Hannah succeeds Horace Staples, previously a lieutenant who was recently promoted to captain in charge of the county’s detentions operations. Previously, Hannah served as training sergeant and deputy director of emergency management.
“Emergency management plays a vital role in our county, particularly during times of crisis and great need,” Kerkman said. “With his experience, skill set and knowledge of the community, I am confident in Sgt. Hannah’s ability to serve adeptly in this role.”
A Kenosha native, Hannah earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point before beginning his law enforcement career with the Village of Oregon Police Department in 1999. He joined the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy in 2005, working all three shifts on patrol.
Hannah became the traffic court officer for the department in 2014, remaining in that position until his promotion to sergeant in May 2017. He has served in numerous roles in the Operations and Administrative Services divisions as a sergeant, including first- and third-shift patrol sergeant, sergeant of Support Services, sergeant of media/community relations and sergeant of training.
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Horace Staples briefs the press during the multi-agency active shooter training drill Sunday. The simulation was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Capt. Horace Staples briefs the press during the multi-agency active shooter training drill Sunday, June 12, 2022. The simulation was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an “active shooter” simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Paramedics attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday, June 12, 2022. The training drill was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Paramedics attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an “active shooter” simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday. The training drill was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Active shooter drill at Bristol Renaissance Faire grounds June 12, 2022
1 of 11
ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL - STAPLES
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Horace Staples briefs the press during the multi-agency active shooter training drill Sunday. The simulation was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL - STAPLES
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Capt. Horace Staples briefs the press during the multi-agency active shooter training drill Sunday, June 12, 2022. The simulation was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an “active shooter” simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Paramedics attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday, June 12, 2022. The training drill was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Paramedics attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an “active shooter” simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday. The training drill was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies confer in the parking area just outside the Bristol Renaissance Faire grounds before commencing active shooter drill training Sunday.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol participate in the “active shooter” training simulation, which took place on the grounds of the Bristol Renaissance Faire.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
A Bristol Fire Department truck arrives at the scene of the active shooter training drill on Sunday staged at the Bristol Renaissance Faire grounds.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol participate in the "active shooter" training simulation, which took place on the grounds of the Bristol Renaissance Faire on Sunday.
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Capt. Horace Staples briefs the press during the multi-agency active shooter training drill Sunday, June 12, 2022. The simulation was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.