Hansen's Ice Cream Parlor will not reopen in Wilmot in March

WILMOT — The downtown Wilmot location where Kelly and Adam Hansen scooped out a niche for themselves – and 123, 3-gallon buckets of ice cream per week to patrons – will not reopen in March.

The couple, who opened the shop in 2017, announced they could not reach a lease agreement with the owner of the building, at 11323 Fox River Road, to make changes necessary for them to expand their business and be open year-round.

The announcement comes following the recent opening of a second Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor in Burlington last month. However, Kelly said they still hope to find another location “in the surrounding area” of Wilmot.

“We hope that you will be patient as we figure out the best fit,” Kelly wrote to loyal customers via social media. “We certainly welcome any ideas of locations/buildings that are available in the area.”

And did they ever get a response.

The post was shared 491 times and drew 831 comments, in which many asked them to come to their community. People from Bristol, Paddock Lake and Twin Lakes, as well as from Antioch, McHenry and Richmond, Ill, all expressed a desire for the Hansen’s to locate there.