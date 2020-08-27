HarborMarket and Kenosha Pulic Market called off for Saturday

Kenosha’s popular HarborMarket will not be held Saturday.
A statement from its board of directors said: “We don’t make this decision lightly. Many of our customers rely on the fresh produce and other goods available at the Market as part of their weekly food needs. Likewise, the Market represents an important income source for many of our vendors.
“But we would be tone deaf and willfully blind to the awful events that have occurred in our city this week if we were to act as if this will be just another Saturday.
“Many HarborMarket vendors sell produce and foods at their farm or other locations. We urge our customers to visit KenoshaHarborMarket.com to find a list of some of the food product vendors and how to find them at their farm or retail operation.
“Scheduled vendors for Saturday will be eligible for a reimbursement of their fees, or a credit on future weeks.
“We hope conditions in and around downtown Kenosha will improve by the next planned Market date, Saturday, Sept. 5. The safety of our guests and vendors is our prime concern, especially as our community works to repair both the physical and social infrastructures that connect us.”
The Kenosha Public Market also is called off for this Saturday.
In a statement issued Thursday, from Mike McTernan, president of Kenosha Public Market, and Gretchen Covelli, the market’s marketing director, they stated:
“It is with a heavy heart that we must cancel the market this Saturday, August 29. Given the current unrest in our precious city, we want to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our customers, volunteers, and vendors first and foremost.
“Please remember the KPM2GO online store is available on a weekly basis to safely benefit from our farm fresh and local vendors at www.kenoshapublicmarkets.com. The deadline to order every week is Thursday at noon for pickup on Saturday during our normal market hours. Given the current unrest, we have made alternate arrangements for all of our KPM2GO customers to safely receive their orders. Please continue to visit KPM2GO each week, as our online store will always remain open.”
