HarborMarket offering free COVID-19 vaccines

Kenosha HarborMarket will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to shoppers on two Saturdays this summer: July 10 and Aug. 7.
The market teamed up with the Kenosha Community Health Center to offer the vaccine, which will be available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the market is open. The vaccine is free, and insurance is not required.
The on-site vaccination clinic is something the market’s executive director, Andrea Forgianni, has been working on for nearly a year to make a reality.
She has a personal stake in this effort. Her father, market co-founder Ray Forgianni, died of COVID-19 complications in September of 2020.
“Finally bringing a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to fruition at HarborMarket is one of my proudest moments as its executive director so far,” she said. “I am thrilled to be continuing my dad’s vision of betterment of the Kenosha community through collaboration and altruism, a vision that he held until his death, a vision that he instilled in this organization and in me.”
She added, “If this clinic prevents even one death, prevents one family from experiencing what mine went through, and continues to go through, it will be a success.”
The mobile clinic will be located on the HarborMarket grounds, just east of the intersection of Second Avenue and 56th Street.
Vaccines will be administered July 10 and Aug 7. People who receive their first dose on July 10 will be able to schedule their second dose on Aug 7. First doses will also be administered on Aug 7.
Appointments can be scheduled in advance. Walk-ins are accepted.
Note: The vaccine being administered is produced by Moderna and is available to individuals ages 18 and older.
The Health Center will handle patient care at the market.
Vaccination through the Kenosha Community Health Center is also available at the clinic at 4536 22nd Ave. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. Call 262-656-0044 to schedule an appointment at the health center.