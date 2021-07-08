HarborMarket offering free COVID-19 vaccines

Kenosha HarborMarket will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to shoppers on two Saturdays this summer: July 10 and Aug. 7.

The market teamed up with the Kenosha Community Health Center to offer the vaccine, which will be available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the market is open. The vaccine is free, and insurance is not required.

The on-site vaccination clinic is something the market’s executive director, Andrea Forgianni, has been working on for nearly a year to make a reality.

She has a personal stake in this effort. Her father, market co-founder Ray Forgianni, died of COVID-19 complications in September of 2020.

“Finally bringing a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to fruition at HarborMarket is one of my proudest moments as its executive director so far,” she said. “I am thrilled to be continuing my dad’s vision of betterment of the Kenosha community through collaboration and altruism, a vision that he held until his death, a vision that he instilled in this organization and in me.”

She added, “If this clinic prevents even one death, prevents one family from experiencing what mine went through, and continues to go through, it will be a success.”