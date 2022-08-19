HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm, and Blues Festival moved to Bradford High School on Saturday

Due to inclement weather expected Saturday, the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm, and Blues Festival location has been changed to Bradford High School Fieldhouse, 3700 Washington Road.

Saturday's events will take place as scheduled. Because the festival will be on school property, no alcohol will be allowed. However, the raffle and silent auction tickets will be available for purchase.

Featured performer Elliot is a Scottish-born saxophonist. He was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Album at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards for “Summer Horns” and has been featured on numerous albums, performances and tours.

The event is a fundraiser for the Mahone Fund, which has a commitment to academic achievement.

Schedule of programming and performers includes:

Noon - Gates open

12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. - Cooking Studio

2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. - Lady A

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. - DJ Tony Lane “Stepping for Academic Excellence”

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Demetria Taylor Blues Band

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Richard Elliott

VIP Tickets are sold out but General Admission tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.mahonefund.org until midnight on Friday.

Questions can be emailed to chairman@mahonefund.org or call 262-654-2412.