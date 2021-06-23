HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues Festival returning Aug. 21

The HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues festival will return Aug. 21, with performances by pianist Alex Bugnon and saxophonist Marion Meadows.

Both artists performed individually at the regional festival in prior years, organizers said. Meadows played in 2010 and Bugnon in 2011.

“We are so very lucky to have these giants of jazz returning to Kenosha to perform at the festival and help raise funds for the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund,” said Tim Mahone.

The festival, he added, “has developed a very reputable standing with the touring agents and the musicians they represent. They came through for our fans big time. This will be a very memorable performance.”

The festival committee, he said, “worked hard to produce something very special for our music fans.”

Meadows started playing tenor saxophone in high school and then migrated to soprano sax. During college, he played in several bands including disco, R&B and various jazz ensembles. He earned his big break while playing his horn in Grand Central Station and went on to perform with Eartha Kitt, Brook Benton and The Temptations, before launching his solo career in 1990.