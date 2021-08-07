HarborPark Sculpture Walk to stay in place another year

The temporary sculptures lining Kenosha’s lakefront landscape will remain in place for another year.

This extension is due to the pandemic, which put a halt to plans for a new sculpture lineup.

Typically, the Sculpture Walk in HarborPark changes every two years.

However, the current sculptures will instead remain in place until September 2022.

“It takes eight months to plan for the Sculpture Walk,” said Sculpture Walk Project Manager Natalie Strohm. “The critical early stages of that planning were impacted as a result of not knowing whether we would be able to gather to de-install the current exhibit and install new sculptures, along with other factors. It requires a great deal of in-person collaboration and physical labor to install the sculptures.”

The current temporary exhibit sculptures are:

“Twist” by Michael Young of Chicago, a stainless steel work, sponsored by Mary Tunkieicz. It is 11 feet by 3.5 feet by 4 feet.

“Flambay” by Ted Garner of Chicago, a galvanized welded steel work, sponsored by Abratron. It is 18.5 feet by 4 feet by 4 feet.