HarborPark Sculpture Walk to stay in place another year

The temporary sculptures lining Kenosha’s lakefront landscape will remain in place for another year.
This extension is due to the pandemic, which put a halt to plans for a new sculpture lineup.
Typically, the Sculpture Walk in HarborPark changes every two years.
However, the current sculptures will instead remain in place until September 2022.
“It takes eight months to plan for the Sculpture Walk,” said Sculpture Walk Project Manager Natalie Strohm. “The critical early stages of that planning were impacted as a result of not knowing whether we would be able to gather to de-install the current exhibit and install new sculptures, along with other factors. It requires a great deal of in-person collaboration and physical labor to install the sculptures.”
The current temporary exhibit sculptures are:
“Twist” by Michael Young of Chicago, a stainless steel work, sponsored by Mary Tunkieicz. It is 11 feet by 3.5 feet by 4 feet.
“Flambay” by Ted Garner of Chicago, a galvanized welded steel work, sponsored by Abratron. It is 18.5 feet by 4 feet by 4 feet.
“Magic” by John Adduci of Chicago, an aluminum piece sponsored by The Kloss Foundation. It is 9.5 feet by 12 feet by 10 feet.
“Xuberant!” by Craig Snyder of Plymouth, Minn., a painted stainless steel work sponsored by John and Shawna Neal. It is 10 feet by 3 feet by 3 feet.
“Both Sides” by Maureen Gray of Interlochen, Mich., an aluminum and stainless steel work sponsored by the Kenosha Community Foundation. It is 8 feet by 3 feet by 3 feet.
“Newly Discovered” by Trenton Baylor of Caledonia, a painted welded steel and cast aluminum work sponsored by Snap-on Inc. It is 12.5 feet by 11 feet by 9 feet.
“Moose” by Paul Bobrowitz of Colgate, a rusted metal work sponsored by Uline. It is 9.5 feet by 6 feet by 4.5 feet.
“Here” by Ruth Aizuss Midgal of Chicago, a painted stainless steel work sponsored by the Kenosha Area Visitors and Convention Bureau. It is 14 feet by 8 feet by 4 feet.
“Celestial Trio” by Bruce Niemi of Kenosha, a stainless steel work sponsored by Dr. Clifton and Gladys Peterson. It is 17 feet by 7 feet by 5.5 feet.
“On Balance” by Paul Bobrowitz of Colgate, a rusted and stainless steel work sponsored by Patricia Petretti. It is 28 feet by 9 feet by 8 feet.
“Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial” by Niemi, a stainless steel piece sponsored by the city of Kenosha. It is 20 feet by 8.5. feet by 3 feet.
Four sculptures are permanent parts of the exhibit:
David Floyd’s “Millennium Gate”
Dan Blue’s “S.S. Kenosha”
Michael Martino’s “Christopher Columbus”
Frank Colicki’s “Lone Soldier Memorial”
Planning is underway now for the 2022-24 Sculpture Walk–HarborPark,” Strohm said. “This beautiful temporary public art enhances our lakefront and is enjoyed by visitors to Downtown Kenosha.”
The Arts Fund is a component fund of the Kenosha Community Foundation. The Sculpture Walk is the major fundraising effort of the Arts Fund, which provides grants to local art initiatives.
For more information about sponsoring a sculpture, email artsfund@kenoshafoundation.org. Most of the sculptures are located along the promenade between the harbor channel and HarborPark, at 54th Street. Additional locations are near the Pierhead Lighthouse at the Kenosha Water Utility, 100 51st Place, and Civic Center Park, 5600 Sheridan Road.