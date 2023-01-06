Harborside 7th, 8th grade students showcase work of "Thriving, Surviving and Thriving again"

Months of work by Harborside students culminated this week with a special presentation of what they’ve learned about indigenous people of the United States.

The event, held in The Stella ballroom, united students, their families, and interested members of the general public for poetry readings, a poster gallery, wide rice samples provided by Courtney Rank, a Potawotomi. Mart Denning of the Oneida tribe, demonstrated Native American dance.

“It’s a celebration of learning,” said Harborside seventh and eighth grade teacher Stacy Karlsen. “We dig deep with big concepts that can be applied in different areas.”

In the last several months, Harborside students learned a comprehensive history about the indigenous people, while exploring the idea of “Thriving, Surviving and Thriving Again.” Students had the opportunity to interact with local Native Americans and learn about the history of various indigenous pre- and post-colonization.

“As we began to dig into the concepts of thriving, it opened the students’ eyes to the intricacies of the culture,” Karlsen said. “I saw a turn in the group’s response to the material after learning about the history of Native American children in boarding schools.”

A major component to the event was the opportunity for the Harborside students to share and explain their work to the Harvey Elementary School fourth grade class. The Harborside students’ work will also be featured on a website for the fourth-graders to explore, which was officially launched at the event.

Layla Robinson, a Harborside eight-grader, had a display at the event, which featured information about the Mowhawk Native American tribe.

“It feels nice that my work can finally be on display,” she said. “Each student picked a tribe, and I picked the Mowhawk because it’s part of my personal heritage.”

“The culture, ceremonies and information on how Native Americans lived were some things I didn’t know about at the start of the class,” Robinson said.

Harborside student Zoe Ernest offered a presentation on the Navajo tribe.

“The Navajo have a unique culture and language that I thought was interesting,” he said. “It was cool to share the stuff we found out that most people don’t know.”

Parents viewed the projects and interacted with their children, along with other students.

“I am so proud of her,” Antifa Robinson said of her daughter, Layla. “She’s blossoming into a confident student who is not afraid to have a voice.”

“Harborside does an amazing job at preparing students for the future,” she said. “There are resources for all students to help them succeed.”

