Harborside Academy theater, choir teacher receives national award

But all she and her students can do is to keep striving to teach and learn, regardless of the platform.

“There is no technology out there that allows you to have every kid in a Zoom call or a Google Meets, have their microphones on and be able to hear them simultaneously,” she said. “I think people in general think technology is great. We have all these platforms, we can do all these things, (but) it’s really not enough.

“What’s really lacking is that human connection and that feeling of community you have when you’re working on a project with people all in the room, with an audience sharing the experience. I think that’s what everyone is craving. We’re just trying to get through it.”

Singer said her classes were able to put together three holiday programs, virtually of course, to at least give her students some type of normalcy in a very abnormal situation.

And it wasn’t just her charges who were learning something along the way, either.

“You just learn new skills quickly to do the best you can,” she said. “I learned how to edit video real fast. We could still put something out there, and they could still feel like they were accomplishing something.