Harborside Common Grounds to close Aug. 31 after 22 years due to rising costs to operate, employment challenges

An iconic Kenosha lakeside cafe soon to celebrate 22 years in business will also serve its last customers at the end of August.

According to a post on its Facebook page Thursday night, Harborside Common Grounds, 5159 Sixth Ave., will celebrate its 22nd anniversary in Downtown on Aug. 21. Ten days later, however, it will close for good.

Like many businesses, the cafe had struggled during the height of the pandemic and their challenges have continued thereafter.

"While we are humbled by this accomplishment and thankful for the many people who have helped us achieve this milestone, our celebration will be bittersweet. Due to the rising costs, lack of quality products, and challenges finding qualified help, Harborside Common Grounds will be locking the doors for the last time on August 31, 2022.

"I would like to extend huge thank you to my amazing staff who have become family and the customers who have become our friends. The hard work and dedication of our staff and support of our customers has kept the coffee brewing for 22 wonderful years," according to the post.

The business is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday and patrons are encouraged to stop by until the end of next month to celebrate and bid them farewell.

