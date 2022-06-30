Harborside Common Grounds to close Aug. 31 after 22 years due to rising costs to operate, employment challenges

An iconic Kenosha lakeside cafe soon to celebrate 22 years in business will also serve its last customers at the end of August.
According to a post on its Facebook page Thursday night, Harborside Common Grounds, 5159 Sixth Ave., will celebrate its 22nd anniversary in Downtown on Aug. 21. Ten days later, however, it will close for good.
Like many businesses, the
cafe had struggled during the height of the pandemic and their challenges have continued thereafter.
"While we are humbled by this accomplishment and thankful for the many people who have helped us achieve this milestone, our celebration will be bittersweet. Due to the rising costs, lack of quality products, and challenges finding qualified help, Harborside Common Grounds will be locking the doors for the last time on August 31, 2022.
"I would like to extend huge thank you to my amazing staff who have become family and the customers who have become our friends. The hard work and dedication of our staff and support of our customers has kept the coffee brewing for 22 wonderful years," according to the post.
The business is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday and patrons are encouraged to stop by until the end of next month to celebrate and bid them farewell.
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Patrons of a tavern on wheels pedal past Pennoyer Park on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
The lakefront along the Kenosha Harbor was full of life on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Elissa Werve grills brats along the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Patrons listen to the Smolens Trio along the Kenosha harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
People pack into the lakefront for the fireworks display on the Fourth of July.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
Folks line the harbor before the start of the fireworks display on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Adrianna Di Cello, 8, of Loves Park, Ill., plays with sparklers along the lakefront on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWs PHOTOs
Emma Lundgren, 8, left, and her stepmom, Cinnamon Michael, hold on and close their eyes as they ride the Re-Mix II in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Young spectators watch as dogs leap in to a pool during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Jaxon Paskiewicz, 4, plays a round of Plinko to win a prize as Guy Santelli of the Kensoha Fire Department looks on during festivities in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Patrons ride a roller coaster in the midway as they enjoy holiday festivities in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Young spectators watch as dogs leap in to a pool during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday. It was one of just many activities and events that kicked off the three-day holiday weekend.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
John Grimaldi performs as the Studebaker John Duo in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Crowds of people walk along the harbor between booths filled with food and goods in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Brody, a silver lab, jumps into the water after a toy thrown by his owner, Nicole Mueller, during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Fronz Metallo plays the sitar along the Kenosha harbor in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Jersey jumps after a toy his owner, Brad Scharfenorth, of Elkhorn, throws in to the water during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Brody jumps over 20 feet in to a pool during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Crowds of people walk along the harbor between booths filled with food and goods in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Conductor Craig Gall looks to the crowd as he conducts the Pops Band at the bandshell in Pennoyer Park on the Fourth of July. The band’s July 21 program features a women’s suffrage celebration.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Liz Snyder plays the piccolo while performing with the Pops Band at the bandshell in Pennoyer Park on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Conductor Craig Gall claps after a song during a performance of the Pops Band at the bandshell in Pennoyer Park on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
The Pops Band plays at the bandshell in Pennoyer Park on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
