Haribo executive joins Carthage Board of Trustees

Rick LaBerge — executive vice president and chief operating officer at Haribo of America — has been elected to the Carthage College Board of Trustees.
The 100-year-old candy company (and inventor of the Gummi Bear) is building its first North American production facility in Pleasant Prairie, a few miles southwest of the Carthage campus.
Rick LaBerge
LaBerge
“We are thrilled by Haribo’s commitment and investments in our community, and Rick LaBerge’s board service is a wonderful next step as Carthage and Haribo deepen our partnership,” Carthage President John Swallow said in a news release.
John Swallow
Swallow
LaBerge, Swallow said in a statement, “has built iconic brands as a leader in global sales and marketing strategy for more than 25 years.”
Under his leadership, Swallow added, “He has helped the U.S. business double in growth over the past five years.”
The recently established Haribo Scholars Fund provides annual scholarships for Carthage students from Wisconsin or Illinois who need financial assistance.
In thanks for the company’s $250,000 gift, the college dedicated the Haribo Pool inside its Koenitzer Aquatic Center.
“I’m honored to join the Carthage College Board of Trustees and become part of this inspiring group of leaders,” LaBerge said in a statement. “Haribo and Carthage have already partnered in shared values on the scholarship fund, helping students in need finish their education, and I’m looking forward to the great things we’ll accomplish together to continue to uplift and give back to students and the community.”
Before joining Haribo, LaBerge was vice president of sales for Mars candy company, where he reorganized the chocolate segment in North America. During his time at Johnson & Johnson, he helped turn Splenda into a household name and moved Pepcid AC brand from a prescription-only drug to an over-the-counter medication.
LaBerge has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business economics from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Cornell University in New York. He is a member of the board for both Food and Beverage Wisconsin and the German American Business Council.
The Board of Trustees will officially welcome LaBerge as a Carthage trustee at its October meeting. The board has ultimate governing and fiduciary responsibility for the college.