Haribo executive joins Carthage Board of Trustees

Rick LaBerge — executive vice president and chief operating officer at Haribo of America — has been elected to the Carthage College Board of Trustees.

The 100-year-old candy company (and inventor of the Gummi Bear) is building its first North American production facility in Pleasant Prairie, a few miles southwest of the Carthage campus.

“We are thrilled by Haribo’s commitment and investments in our community, and Rick LaBerge’s board service is a wonderful next step as Carthage and Haribo deepen our partnership,” Carthage President John Swallow said in a news release.

LaBerge, Swallow said in a statement, “has built iconic brands as a leader in global sales and marketing strategy for more than 25 years.”

Under his leadership, Swallow added, “He has helped the U.S. business double in growth over the past five years.”

The recently established Haribo Scholars Fund provides annual scholarships for Carthage students from Wisconsin or Illinois who need financial assistance.

In thanks for the company’s $250,000 gift, the college dedicated the Haribo Pool inside its Koenitzer Aquatic Center.