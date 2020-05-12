Haribo ready to get things moving

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The path to a sweeter life in the village of Pleasant Prairie took a step forward Monday night.

And by sweeter, that means gummy bears and lots of the them.

The village’s Plan Commission unanimously approved the final site and operational plans for Haribo, which plans to develop a 136.8-acre property in the Highlands Corporate Park. The main office and production site will be located at 12488 Goldbear Drive and the warehouse at 948 122nd Ave.

When completed, the manufacturing facility will be Haribo’s first in North America. Groundbreaking is expected in September, with the first phase set for completion in April of 2022.

Plan Commission Chairman Mike Serpe said the village has plenty to be proud of with the development along the I-94 corridor heading to and from Pleasant Prairie.

“People coming into Wisconsin on I-94 and leaving Wisconsin on I-94, what they’re seeing today compared to what was there a number of years ago, this is just a transformation on the west side of the interstate that is something all of us can be proud of,” he said.