Harvest Fest a go in Twin Lakes
Harvest Fest – an event with an Oktoberfest vibe – will proceed in Twin Lakes Saturday, Sept. 26, the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association has announced.

The festival, which includes scarecrow, yodeling, beer stein hoisting and Hammerschlagen (nail driving) contests, will take place from 1-6 p.m. at in the park adjacent to the Chamber office, 349 E. Main St.

There will also be a farmer’s market, food trucks, a beer tent, music, raffles and a kid’s area with pumpkin painting and other activities. Masks are highly recommended for this event.

Residents, businesses and organizations can enter the Scarecrow Contest. There is a $10 entry fee and entries must be delivered to the Chamber office between noon-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.

Scarecrow entries must be made with waterproof materials and be between 4- and 5-feet tall. They must be able to stand alone and constructed using a 1-by-2-inch wood frame, PVC pipe or broomstick frames.

“Be creative, but keep it family friendly,” the rules read.

Scarecrows will be judged by the public during the Harvest Fest Event and will then be displayed around town until Halloween.

For details, visit http://twinlakeschamber.com/ or contact the chamber at 262-877-2220.

