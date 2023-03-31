The world seems a bit less bright today, and it has nothing to do with the end-of-March gloom.

Earlene Girman died Sunday, which isn’t all that unusual for someone at age 88.

But her spirit remained forever young.

I never saw Mrs. Girman — and she will always be “Mrs. Girman” to me — without a smile on her face and, often, a stylish hat on her head.

“Hello, Little Neighbor Girl” is how she would greet me.

That describes how we first met, several decades ago. Forgive me if I don’t remember that first meeting, but I was a baby when my family moved into a house across the street from the Girmans.

In fact, my dad told me how Mrs. Girman greeted her new neighbors with a blueberry pie and other goodies. Even several years later, he was surprised that someone actually came over with a welcome basket.

That’s how Mrs. Girman lived her life: With a sparkling smile and, often, a treat, too.

She was a longtime member of the Kenosha Rotary Club (and the reason I became a member, too, after her invitation) and would regularly bring in fresh flowers, chocolates and even stuffed animals to be given away in the club’s weekly raffle.

She liked to tease me at Rotary meetings, telling other members how often she found me in the backseat of a car with her son, Steve (we were in summer band together, and she shared driving duties for practices). Mrs. Girman was also a master of the sly aside, leaning over and whispering to me “How boring!” when a man at our table boasted about how he and his wife had never had an argument.

In recent years, if I was at Brookside Care Center and heard music, I would find Mrs. Girman at the piano. She would then visit with several residents.

It’s difficult to think of Mrs. Girman at rest, because she was a lifelong bustler — moving quickly from place to place, with a packed schedule even long after she retired.

Her career reflected her love for children and literacy, and, years later, she still seemed a bit surprised that she was a successful business owner.

As she told the story: Her husband, Mark, didn’t want his wife to work, so she said “it’s just a hobby” when, in 1969, she started Merry Morning Nursery School — with her 5-year-old son as her first student — in the basement at St. Peter Catholic Church. She hired teachers and kept adding students, all along still calling it a hobby.

Eventually, she said, Mark came to her one day and asked “can I join your hobby?”

When their son, Steve, joined the business, it really took off, eventually expanding to six area locations as Children’s Land of Learning.

My dad, who was stingy with compliments and rigorous with his business opinions — credit his background as a CPA — told me more than once how he admired Mrs. Girman “for working hard and building up that business.”

Community spirit

It’s difficult to find a longtime Kenoshan who didn’t know Earlene Girman, either from her preschool, her church, the Rotary Club or her volunteer work with Carthage College, the Catholic Woman’s Club, Kenosha Jr. Woman’s Club, Kenosha Literacy Council and Kenosha Symphony Board. And, if you are old enough, you may remember her and her late husband, Mark, from their teen years with the CYO Band.

Or, if you were lucky like me, you knew Mrs. Girman from those long ago plays performed by the neighborhood kids in her front yard. I was a bit young to be more than an enthusiastic audience member, but my older sisters, Karen and Kathy, often had leading roles.

Every time someone we know dies, we lose a bit of ourselves, too.

Now no one will greet me with “Hello, Little Neighbor Girl” before popping up at a piano somewhere, sporting a pretty outfit topped off with a hat.

Thanks for everything, Mrs. Girman. You made an impact on your hometown that will endure through the lives of your family, former students and anyone who was privileged to know you.

If you’d like to honor Mrs. Girman, I suggest a donation to the Kenosha Literacy Council (kenoshalit.org), where she was a passionate volunteer, board member and tutor for many years.

Literacy, for children and adults, is the key to success and opens up the world to people in so many ways.

Just like Earlene Ellen (Jornt) Girman did.