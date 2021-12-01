Hawthorn Hollow hosting Holiday Boutique and Bakery on Dec. 4

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is hosting a holiday boutique and bakery from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

There will be hand-crafted holiday gifts, wreaths and decorations made from natural materials gathered on the Hawthorn grounds. Fresh-cut greens will also be available to purchase for crafting. And there will be chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

Visitors can also "stock up on homemade cookies, cakes and candies packaged and perfect for gifts, or for your own holiday table," organizers said.

Admission is free, but there is a $5 fee to meet with Santa Claus and for children to do a crafting activity.

Also at Hawthorn Hollow: In partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, the nature sanctuary has again opened its StoryWalk trail. The StoryWalk program creates interpretive trails based on popular children’s books. This trail is based on the book “It’s Fall!” by Linda Glaser.

The story follows children through their discovery of the autumn season. Changing colors, seeds, animal migration and the cool air are among different signs of fall.

The story travels through Hawthorn Hollow on several trails, starting at the entrance trail and ending at the restored prairie. This StoryWalk experience will be available to read until Dec. 24, when Hawthorn Hollow closes for the season.

Hawthorn Hollow is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

