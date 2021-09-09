Hawthorn Hollow offering four-day relief woodcarving workshop next week

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum is hosting a Relief Woodcarving Workshop with Tom Schlenker.

The workshop is scheduled to run from Monday (Sept. 13) through Thursday (Sept. 16) at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road.

The price is $100 plus processing fees.

Schlenker has been a woodcarver for more than 40 years. Originally inspired by the intricately carved wooden doors and altar pieces he saw in Guatemala, where he trained at a furniture workshop in his 20s, Schlenker enjoys finding ways to combine old and new styles to create unique pieces.

He found himself drawn most to relief carving and has studied this ancient art and refined his talents.

Relief wood carving involves removing wood from a flat panel, creating a “picture” that slightly stands out from the surface itself. As more wood is removed, the image can be refined to make it appear to be 3D. This means the artist has to create the illusion of depth within the carving, a process Schlenker said is what he enjoys most about the craft.

Low, or bas relief carving, means the carving stands out less than half an inch from the wood, while high relief can project up to 2 inches.